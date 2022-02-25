Cyrano Screenwriter Erica Schmidt On Collaborating With The National To Put A Musical Spin On A Classic [Interview]

This interview has been lightly edited for clarity.

So the story I've heard is that Joe Wright attended a performance of your stage version of "Cyrano" and called to talk about turning it into a film. What was your initial reaction?

Yes, it's true he called, and he had seen the play and he wanted to make it into a film. I'd never considered. I would never have had that idea if he hadn't called and asked. It never would've been something I would've done, so I was surprised. And I'd never written a screenplay before, so I was sort of nervous, but it was exciting to imagine. I really liked "Atonement," and I liked "Pride and Prejudice" so much, so I thought he had the right sensibility for the material — for the way that The National and I had tried to frame the Rostand play, the kind of yearning and longing and romance of it. So I guess I would say I was surprised and I was excited. And I was kind of nervous, because I didn't know what the process would be, or how I would begin.

How long were you working on the screenplay?

Well, he saw the play in 2018, and then he was very busy. And The National was touring and I was doing theater jobs. So I worked on the screenplay over the course of a year, but it was never like I was just working on it. Then we met in the winter and we spent like a whole day locked in a room together and he gave me his notes. About four months after that, he called me in June and the pandemic [had started] in March. And he said, "You know, I really would like the second draft. I think I can make it happen in the pandemic. Could you do that?"

I just thought, okay. I mean, there was no theater, I wasn't doing anything else. So I sat down and really, really focused on it, and I sent it to him about 10 days later. I had said in the email, "I can't wait for your notes. This is just for you, please don't share it with anyone." And he called me and said, "I think it's ready. I would like to share it with the producers," and I was so surprised. And then it sold to MGM within a week. Then three months later we were in Sicily shooting. So I think that was really because of Joe and MGM gambling on making a movie in that moment. And because the band wasn't touring, and Peter and Haley weren't working. I mean, no one was working. It was just three months into the pandemic. So I think that's why it came together so quickly.

What were the subtle differences of writing for screen versus for stage?

Well, there were a lot of differences. When I did it on stage, I pared it down to just 10 actors and I really focused on the triangle of Christian, Cyrano, and Roxanne. I tried to make it really spare and intimate, almost like a close-up. And because it was through-composed, the entire play was underscored with Aaron and Bryce's music. It sort of felt cinematic in a way, and it was modern dress, basically. It was created period, but more modern than period. And Joe really wanted it to go back to the Rostand first act, really big with all of society and this big set piece in the theater. He wanted it to be Baroque period, not really specific, but basically 1600s.

That was a huge change, and then he wanted it to kind of move through the five acts to land basically where it was in the stage version. So the last act is pretty much as it was on stage, [but] the first act is completely different. So it was really a process of working with Joe and listening to what he had wanted and trying to evaluate what it was that he'd liked about what he had seen. Then also the original source material, balancing all of those different things.