Meg 2: The Trench Rounds Out Its Cast With Plenty More Delicious Humans

Cliff Curtis, Shuya Sophia Cai, and Page Kennedy are also set to reprise their respective roles from the first "Meg" movie for "The Trench." Curiously, though, there's no mention in this latest casting update about Li Bingbing returning as Suyin, the oceanographer and quasi-love interest for Statham's character, Jonas Taylor, from the original film. On the other hand, a previous report said that she was expected to return for the "Meg" sequel, and the fact that Cai — who plays Suyin's young daughter Meiying — is coming back suggests that Li will show up at some point. One just hopes she avoids booming a meal for the Meg when she does.

On the opposite side of the camera, Ben Wheatley ("High-Rise," "Free Fire") is directing "Meg 2" from a script by "The Meg" co-writers Jon and Erich Hoeber. Considering how much the first "Meg" movie deviated from Steve Alten's source novel, it stands to reason "The Trench" won't have a whole lot in common with Alten's 1999 sequel book of the same name. The latter had Jonas and his team coming face-to-face with another not-so-extinct creature in the form of a kronosaurus, so fingers crossed, "The Trench" will include at least that wild plot point.

Honestly, the best thing Wheatley could probably do is lean into the inherent pulpiness of the "Meg" franchise with this new film. While I enjoyed the first "Meg" movie, it definitely suffered from "Jurassic Park" envy, in that it wanted to be an exciting, big-budget monster film while also serving as a cautionary tale about humans meddling with nature to serve their own interests, at the cost of other people's lives and doing harm to nature itself. That's a tricky balancing act to pull off (as the many "Jurassic Park" sequels have shown), so "Meg 2: The Trench" might be better off fully embracing its silly B-movie side.