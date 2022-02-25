Cyrano Star Peter Dinklage On Singing Live And The Unlimited Potential Of Classic Characters [Interview]

This interview has been lightly edited for clarity.

"Cyrano" has a lot in common with "Romeo and Juliet," or other stories that keeps coming back. We keep returning to them, even though we've seen them play out, and I was curious about what drew you into "Cyrano" in the first place.

Well, I love being a part of stories that are hundreds of years old and that will continue to be played hundreds of years into the future. It's a great sort of communal feeling of being a part of a long line of performers from anything from Shakespeare to Chekov to Rostand's Cyrano. It's a thrill and an honor to play these classic roles. With "Cyrano," this adaptation of Erica Schmidt specifically, it really, really spoke to me because I always thought, "It's an actor and a fake nose." I thought it was pretty theatrical, and I think when Rostand wrote it 120 years ago, it was probably way ahead of its time, and the prosthetic nose was revolutionary and something that had never been done before in that way. But for me in 2021, the only way it sparked with me was to remove that nose. That's what Erica Schmidt did — without my involvement. She had always planned in her adaptation to ask yourself what happens if you remove Cyrano's most famous attribute. What are you left with? And I loved that notion, because it seemed much more universal, suddenly. It seemed to speak to all of our longings and insecurities in the face of love and basically, it gets rid of all the language of the nose. So you're left with just the heart of it.

You remove the nose, you're left with the heart, and that's what she did. Then obviously having the brilliant, inspired idea of replacing the long monologues of love with love songs written by The National, that was incredibly inspired as well. That's the fun part about adapting these old stories: You've got to know why you're updating it. If you put Romeo and Juliet in a parking garage, don't just do it because it's new and fresh. Have a reason to support it. I think what Erica did was really supported and done for good reason.

I've heard you talk about Christian as this misunderstood figure because people dismiss him as being stupid or naive. To your point, the movie takes a different approach to his character.

I think in many ways Christian's the most complex character. Even though he doesn't have the poetic way with words, he is the only one that I think really, truly understands what love is. Everyone else speaks of love, but I feel like Christian's the one that actually really feels it, because he's the one who — he doesn't put himself before love. When he realizes that Cyrano is in love with Roxanne, he steps aside. He takes himself out of it, which is so noble and generous and intelligent.

In the past, he's been played as sort of a dolt, but I think his kindness is mistaken for a lack of intelligence. I think that's true in life. I think if you're kind and really open-minded, you seem a little bit naive and therefore stupid, as opposed to if you're cynical and dark, it's understood as something intelligent. That's not necessarily the case. I think with Christian and especially in Kelvin's performance of it, he's just so open and that's really important.

That's a really interesting note to hear from you, since you've played so many of those cynically, intelligent characters. Including Cyrano.

It's funny that we also equate people who talk a lot with intelligence. [Laughs] I know a lot of people who talk a lot that maybe shouldn't.