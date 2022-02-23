Daily Podcast: Mini-Water Cooler: Texas Chainsaw Massacre, Rosemary's Baby, Dark Harvest, And More

Leatherface in the new Texas Chainsaw Massacre Netflix
By Ben Pearson/Feb. 23, 2022 4:11 pm EST

On the February 23, 2022 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor Ben Pearson is joined by editor Jacob Hall to talk about what they've been up to at the virtual water cooler.

Opening Banter:

At The Water Cooler:

  • What we've been Doing:

    • Jacob is probably moving. His personal podcast also just hit a major milestone.

  • What we've been Reading:

    • Ben read Blood, Sweat & Chrome: The Wild and True Story of Mad Max: Fury Road.

    • Jacob read Tinderbox: HBO's Ruthless Pursuit of New Frontiers by James Andrew Miller, The Last Gunfight by Jeff Guinn, and Dark Harvest by Norman Partridge.

  • What we've been Watching:

    • Ben watched Big Gold Brick and Rosemary's Baby.

    • Jacob watched Texas Chainsaw Massacre.

