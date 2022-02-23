Daily Podcast: Mini-Water Cooler: Texas Chainsaw Massacre, Rosemary's Baby, Dark Harvest, And More
On the February 23, 2022 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor Ben Pearson is joined by editor Jacob Hall to talk about what they've been up to at the virtual water cooler.
Opening Banter:
At The Water Cooler:
- What we've been Doing:
-
Jacob is probably moving. His personal podcast also just hit a major milestone.
-
- What we've been Reading:
-
Ben read Blood, Sweat & Chrome: The Wild and True Story of Mad Max: Fury Road.
-
Jacob read Tinderbox: HBO's Ruthless Pursuit of New Frontiers by James Andrew Miller, The Last Gunfight by Jeff Guinn, and Dark Harvest by Norman Partridge.
-
- What we've been Watching:
-
Ben watched Big Gold Brick and Rosemary's Baby.
-
Jacob watched Texas Chainsaw Massacre.
-
Also mentioned:
-
Big Gold Brick Director Brian Petsos On Working With Oscar Isaac And Making An Oddball, Original Indie [Interview]
All the other stuff you need to know:
-
You can find more about all the stories we mentioned on today's show at slashfilm.com, and linked inside the show notes.
-
/Film Daily is published every weekday, bringing you the most exciting news from the world of movies and television as well as deeper dives into the great features from slashfilm.com.
-
You can subscribe to /Film Daily on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify and all the popular podcast apps (RSS).
-
Send your feedback, questions, comments and concerns to us at peter@slashfilm.com. Please leave your name and general geographic location in case we mention the e-mail on the air.
-
Please rate and review the podcast on Apple Podcasts, tell your friends and spread the word!
-
Thanks to Sam Hume for our logo.