Big Gold Brick Director Brian Petsos On Working With Oscar Isaac And Making An Oddball, Original Indie [Interview]

How did you and Oscar become collaborators?

We were technically introduced — we had the same agent at the time. I am a formerly a performer. So my sort of entrance to all this stuff came through acting, really. So that's sort of how we met, but we became friends very fast. Just have a ton in common. It's one of those things where you don't meet someone like that all the time, but when you do and you click that hard and then you end up kind of making stuff together, to me, that's everything. I mean, like even Oscar coming to set to Toronto to do "Big Gold Brick," everyone was laughing, but I was, like, peeing. So that's the kind of relationship we have. Some of the stuff that remains in the film now, some of the pronunciation of words and stuff, are literally inside jokes between he and I. Something like [pronouncing "delicious" as "dee-lis-cee-us"] is something that he and I would say, just hanging out on a Friday eating a pizza or something. He would kind of sting me while we were on set, and that's the kind of relationship we have.

He has a small role in the film, but he is really going for it and swinging for the fences in a big way. I've spoken to him for other projects, and I just have to imagine this feels more like getting together with a group of friends and really making a movie and having fun while doing it. This project probably provided him some freedom that he probably wouldn't have in other circumstances. So were you there on the sidelines goading him on to go bigger with this performance, or did you just sort of step back and let him do whatever he wanted? What is the dynamic there, for his character in "Big Gold Brick" specifically?

Although he does have an abbreviated amount of screen time, to me, his part is huge. It's sort of like the whole thrust of the film leads to him. Not a lot of people could do what he did in that part. It's really a feat, and it excites me very much watching it because I'm also a huge fan of his work. But we have a shorthand, and I work sort of differently with everyone. With him, there isn't a ton of me working with him. He is absolutely like a top that you wind up and kind of let him roll — not to say that I don't come in with changes here or there, or suggestions or ideas, because that absolutely happens. But there's just so much trust between us and he's so damn good. A lot is conveyed in the text, and that's another thing — he's so incredibly technical. I mean, I'll write a stammer and he will hit that stammer and it'll sound like a damn stammer. It's almost mathematical. It's a beautiful thing to watch.

I want to open the floor up to you and just give you the opportunity to talk about either an aspect of making this movie or single out a collaborator or something that you feel like maybe might get lost in the shuffle, that other people haven't asked you about or that you haven't really had a chance to express yet about the making of this film.

Well, there's two things really. The one thing that I'll say very quickly: I'm a real fan of all of my cast. When the cast was starting to assemble itself in front of my eyes, there were days where I actually couldn't believe it, because I was such a huge fan of everyone, really. And again, I'm not making any judgment on the film. I don't want to come off like I think the film is ultra fancy or anything. But I really love what these individual actors are doing in this movie. If anyone else may be a fan of these folks, I urge you to come check out them playing in this film and in this world, because I think — if I can speak just objectively — I think it's quite an entertainment to watch that. You could start with Andy doing what he does here, and go from Emory [Cohen] all the way down the line. I mean, Megan, Lucy [Hale]. So that is a thing.

The other thing I'll say, doing this, trying to be a writer/director/producer and writing, as you said, stuff that may not fit into the marketplace in today's day and age easily, is a tough life. It's a type of lifestyle and it's to the point where you're making tons of sacrifice. I hope people can kind of get beyond sort of the publicity and the press side of things and understand: I live for this stuff. I love movies. I hope people know that I love movies when they see this movie. This is like my entire life. I know it's goofy and crazy and funny at times, but it's actually very personal to me. It's one of the first things Oscar said, "It's so crazy, yet so personal, too." I hope people just understand and glean that I'm not asking for sympathy. I'm asking for them to sort of open their hearts and minds and give over to the film for two hours.

I think, if absolutely nothing else, even if it's not for everyone, there's a baseline level of absolute respect that must be paid to a movie like this, having that artistic, personal touch to it, but also being able to just exist in the world in 2022. So congrats on making it.

I appreciate it, Ben. That's what I call the my mom vote. [laughs] So yeah, I'll take it.

"Big Gold Brick" hits theaters and will be available across all digital platforms on February 25, 2022.