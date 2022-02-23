Creed III Director And Star Michael B. Jordan Hires 8 Student Interns From Georgia Film Academy

"Creed III" star Michael B. Jordan is doing his part to help foster the next generation of filmmakers and improve diversity within the industry by hiring eight student interns from the Georgia Film Academy (GFA) to work on the upcoming sequel. Jordan is also making his directing debut on the movie, which kicked off production in Atlanta on January 18, 2022, and will act as the third entry in the "Rocky" off-shoot that began with Ryan Coogler's critically-acclaimed "Creed" in 2015.

According to Variety, the eight GFA interns will be "working positions in the production office, the AD department, video assistant, VFX, grip/rigging, electric/lighting, and SPFX" on "Creed III." The GFA itself was established in 2015 and has a student body that is estimated to be 49% white, 45% Black, and 6% Hispanic/Pacific Islander, with 49% of its students identifying as women.

As part of the announcement, GFA executive director Jeffrey Stepakoff issued the following statement: