The Wilds Season 2 Gets First-Look Images And A May Premiere Date
It looks like things are about to get more atmospheric and complicated for the ladies of "The Wilds," the Amazon Prime Video teen survival drama that is headed into its second season. Deadline confirmed the new season will premiere on May 6, 2022. This news comes with a batch of season 2 first-look images that tease upcoming tensions, new relationships, and other conflicts. Check them out below.
The second season — as evidenced by one of these new images — will also focus on a new group of survivors who are all boys. Since both groups are stuck in the same harrowing situation, they will be forced to overcome physical and emotional obstacles together amid their terrifying circumstances.
Rachel Griffiths, David Sullivan, Troy Winbush, Sophia Ali, Sarah Pidgeon, Jenna Clause, Erana James, Mia Healey, Helena Howard, Reign Edwards, and Shannon Berry will all return to the show for its second season. Zack Calderon, Aidan Laprete, Nicholas Coombe, Charles Alexander, Miles Gutierrez-Riley, Reed Shannon, Tanner Ray Rook, and Alex Fitzalan will also be joining the fray as the group of boys.
What's to come?
The new images don't give us much — but they do highlight the new group of boys, as well as a mannequin man's torso that was seemingly found on the remote island.
One of the images also suggests that the girls find something they really do not want to see, while another suggests there is something in the sky or up high that catches their collective attention.
Finally, the fifth photo suggests things are still going well for fan-favorite couple Shelby and Toni — but you never know what might happen this season.
According to Amazon Prime's official synopsis, the series is more about the mental journey in the aftermath of tragedy than the physical one:
A group of teen girls from different backgrounds must fight for survival after a plane crash strands them on a deserted island. The castaways both clash and bond as they learn more about each other, the secrets they keep, and the traumas they've all endured. There's just one twist to this thrilling drama-coming of age ... these girls did not end up on this island by accident.
"The Wilds" was created by Sarah Streicher, who executive produces alongside showrunner Amy Harris, Dylan Clark and Brian Williams for Dylan Clark Productions, and the late Jamie Tarses of Fanfare. The show is co-produced by ABC Signature, part of Disney Television Studios, and Amazon Studios.