The Wilds Season 2 Gets First-Look Images And A May Premiere Date

It looks like things are about to get more atmospheric and complicated for the ladies of "The Wilds," the Amazon Prime Video teen survival drama that is headed into its second season. Deadline confirmed the new season will premiere on May 6, 2022. This news comes with a batch of season 2 first-look images that tease upcoming tensions, new relationships, and other conflicts. Check them out below.

The second season — as evidenced by one of these new images — will also focus on a new group of survivors who are all boys. Since both groups are stuck in the same harrowing situation, they will be forced to overcome physical and emotional obstacles together amid their terrifying circumstances.

Rachel Griffiths, David Sullivan, Troy Winbush, Sophia Ali, Sarah Pidgeon, Jenna Clause, Erana James, Mia Healey, Helena Howard, Reign Edwards, and Shannon Berry will all return to the show for its second season. Zack Calderon, Aidan Laprete, Nicholas Coombe, Charles Alexander, Miles Gutierrez-Riley, Reed Shannon, Tanner Ray Rook, and Alex Fitzalan will also be joining the fray as the group of boys.