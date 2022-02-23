The Morning Watch: Behind The VFX Magic Of Hawkeye, Encanto Honest Trailer & More

In this edition, get a closer look at the VFX work that Industrial Light & Magic did on Marvel's "Hawkeye" TV series. Plus, Disney's "Encanto" gets the Honest Trailer treatment, and they'll probably talk about Bruno a little bit. And finally, "Peacemaker" star John Cena got into his full superhero wardrobe to break down the many characters he's played over the years, from his professional wrestling persona to Vin Diesel's brother in the "Fast and Furious" franchise and beyond.