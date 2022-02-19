Alamo Drafthouse Introduces New Season Pass As MoviePass Prepares To Relaunch

If you haven't heard, MoviePass is relaunching this summer, but it's not the only game in town anymore when it comes to movies and passes and the all-you-can-watch theatergoing option. That's because the Alamo Drafthouse chain of theaters, which allows you to drink and dine (but never text or tweet) while watching movies, is launching its own new Season Pass system. The Alamo Season Pass will allow theatergoers in participating U.S. cities to pay one flat fee per month and take in one movie per day for the duration of that month.

This year marks the 25th anniversary of the first Drafthouse's opening in Austin, Texas. Since 1997, the Drafthouse has expanded outward from Austin to incorporate two dozen locations and counting across America, with theaters in St. Louis, Chicago, and Birmingham "coming soon," according to the official website. For its Season Pass system, Alamo Drafthouse is offering three price tiers, which take their name from that famous "Jaws" quote, "You're gonna need a bigger boat."

The $16.99 "Big Boat" plan is good for one movie per day in El Paso and Lubbock, and it can be used to attain a $5.00 discount off the price of tickets at other locations nationwide. The $19.99 "Bigger Boat" plan covers those two cities along with these:

Austin

Charlottesville

Corpus Christi (coming soon)

Dallas/Fort Worth (coming soon)

Denver Area

Houston

Laredo (coming soon)

Northern Virginia

Omaha

Raleigh

San Antonio

Springfield, MO

Twin Cities (coming soon)

Winchester (coming soon)

Yonkers

It will also get you a $10.00 discount at other locations. Finally, the $29.99 "Biggest Boat" plan is good for use anywhere, including all of the previously listed cities as well as the DC Metro Area, Los Angeles, New York City, and San Francisco.