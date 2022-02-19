The Power Of The Dog Ending Was Changed For The Better By Jane Campion

Oscar voters are feeling "The Power of the Dog," with Jane Campion's film having picked up 12 nominations, the most of any film this year. Campion herself is up for best director against Steven Spielberg for "West Side Story," which serves as a rematch of the 66th Academy Awards, when Spielberg won the award for "Schindler's List" over Campion for "The Piano." Campion may have an edge this time, however, in that her film is readily available on Netflix and has been for over two months, unlike some of the other films nominated, which have followed a more traditional release pattern, keeping them exclusive to theaters longer.

"The Power of the Dog" is a film that rewards attentive viewing and certainly merits a rewatch, since its ending reframes much of what the viewer has seen up to that point. Back in December, I dug into the ending and the clues Campion sprinkled along the way, but according to editor Peter Sciberras (who has earned his own Oscar nomination for "The Power of the Dog") there's another version of the ending that could have made it to the screen.

It goes without saying that major spoilers for "The Power of the Dog" follow.

Sciberras recently spoke with The Wrap, where he outlined this alternate ending, which would have come after Peter Gordon (Kodi Smit-McPhee) steps away from the window, where he's just watched his mother and father-in-law — played by the real-life wife-and-husband acting duo of Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons — embrace. Here's how Sciberras described the alternate ending: