DC Comics' Xero Movie To Be Produced By Curtis '50 Cent' Jackson, Hopes To Kick Off A Franchise

It is no secret that every studio and streaming service in Hollywood is looking for a superhero franchise, and they are hard to come by. "Xerø" represents a unique opportunity, in that it was published by DC, one of the biggest names in the game, yet the rights were able to be secured by Jackson and his producing partners, giving someone other than Warner Bros. a crack at it. Speaking of the producing partners, Erika Alexander and Ben Arnon are set to produce for Color Farm, alongside Joseph Illidge, CEO of the new production and publishing company Illuminous.

Priest said the following of the potential franchise based on his creation:

"Xero depicts a slow-moving car wreck at the intersection of race and class. The commonality of struggle represented by the life experiences of Curtis '50 Cent' Jackson, G-Unit Film & Television and Color Farm assure a broad depth of first-hand appreciation for that delicate balance. It's exciting to be working together to create this new world."

There is no word yet on how soon the first planned film will enter production, who is writing the script, who will direct, or where the project will end up, be it at a streaming service or studio. All of this to say, it seems like this one is in the very early stages. That being said, one can only hope they will try to craft a good movie first and foremost rather than attempting to set up a whole universe in the hopes that further installments are a foregone conclusion.

For what it's worth, 50 Cent has had quite the production career in Hollywood, having starred in and produced "Power" for Starz, which resulted in a whole shared universe of spin-off shows. Some of his acting credits include "Den of Thieves" and "Escape Plan." We'll be sure to keep you posted as further "Xerø" updates come our way.