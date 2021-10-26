Den Of Thieves 2 Begins Shooting Next Year, O'Shea Jackson Jr. Confirms

"Den of Thieves," which is kind of like "Heat" if it were directed by Axe Body Spray instead of Michael Mann, rules. Sure, it doesn't have an original thought in its head. But it's also a movie that understands what it is: a dirtbag knock-off of much better movies. And because of that knowledge, "Den of Thieves" knows how to have fun with its premise, which involves a group of crude cops going up against a group of crude thieves. B-movie king Gerard Butler is the leader of the cops, a character named "Big Nick" O'Brien, someone who is prone to eating donuts directly off the ground at crime scenes and chugging bottles of Pepto-Bismol like he was knocking back beers.

"Den of Thieves" ended up being a surprise hit, and a sequel was announced almost immediately. That was back in 2018. Since then, "Den of Thieves"-heads like myself have been eagerly awaiting some sort of news regarding the project. Thankfully, it appears to finally be picking up steam. Star Gerard Butler recently confirmed the sequel would be shooting next year, and now co-star O'Shea Jackson Jr. has seconded that and added that he's in the process of getting in shape for the film. And now, before we go any further, I have to warn you that spoilers for "Den of Thieves" follow.