The Cursed Star Boyd Holbrook On The Real-Life Inspirations Behind The Werewolf Horror Movie [Interview]

A mysterious, bloodthirsty creature (or several) haunts a European village, stirring up a wave of panic as townspeople are picked off one by one and leading to the widespread assumption that they must be cursed. That's not just the general premise behind director Sean Ellis' latest horror film, "The Cursed," releasing in theaters today, it's also the loose inspiration behind the film, rooted in real-world history in 1760s France and a prime example of folklore that taps into the sort of primal fears which attracted actor Boyd Holbrook to "The Cursed" in the first place.

The "Narcos," "Logan," and "The Predator" actor portrays John McBride, a pathologist initially shrouded in mystery who's sent to the English countryside to investigate reports of animal attacks on young children. His arrival is made necessary by the ruinous choices of landowner Seamus Laurent (Alistair Petrie), who instigates a coldblooded massacre of an indigenous Roma community for refusing to rescind their claim on what he deems to be his land. By the time remorseless mercenaries subdue the Roma elder (Pascale Becouze) and sentence her to the cruelest death, the fate of Seamus' settlers is already sealed. She ensures that 30 pieces of silver, melted down and fashioned into a set of fang-tipped teeth, are buried with her, and sets off a curse that brings about supernatural retribution in the form of werewolves — the likes of which even horror junkies have never seen before.

"The Cursed" originally debuted during 2021's Sundance Film Festival to positive reviews, though under a different title ("Eight For Silver") and with some slight changes from the theatrical cut. Holbrook's character ends up wearing several different (metaphorical) hats throughout the film, entering the picture first as a prototypical 'mysterious stranger comes to town,' proving himself to be a skilled scientist, slowing doling out hints of a tragic past, and even getting into the thick of the action later on.

I had the opportunity to speak with Holbrook about his eclectic career that spans underrated supporting roles ("A Walk Among the Tombstones") to exciting high-profile projects still on the horizon ("The Sandman," "Indiana Jones 5"), the preparation that went into his performance in "The Cursed," and the eeriness of acting in a film that features a pandemic in the background. And yes, the rumors are true: he's a big f***ing fan of horror films, too.