The Crowded Room: Amanda Seyfried Boards Apple TV+ Drama Starring Tom Holland

"The Crowded Room" has just gotten a little more, well, crowded. Amanda Seyfried has joined the cast of the new anthology series, which will bring Tom Holland back to Apple TV+, the home of his non-Spider-Man effort, "Cherry," with the Russo Brothers. Holland will star in "The Crowded Room" and serve as one in a long list of executive producers.

Seyfried is fresh off her first Oscar nomination for her role as Marion Davies in David Fincher's "Mank." She'll next be seen as Elizabeth Holmes in the Hulu series "The Dropout." In "The Crowded Room," she will reportedly play "a clinical psychologist faced with the most challenging case of her career, who is also trying to balance her life as a single mother."

Directed by Kornel Mundruczo ("Pieces of a Woman"), "The Crowded Room" is officially described by Apple (via The Hollywood Reporter) as a 10-episode anthology thriller that "will explore inspirational stories of those who have struggled, and learned to successfully live with, mental illness." Akiva Goldsman, the Oscar-winning screenwriter of "A Beautiful Mind," is writing and executive producing the series, which is said to be partially based on his own life as well as the non-fiction novel, "The Minds of Billy Milligan," by Daniel Keyes.

"The Minds of Billy Milligan" was based on the true story of a man with dissociative identity disorder who was successfully acquitted of robbery and rape on the grounds that two of his multiple personalities committed the crimes. The true story also inspired the recent Netflix docuseries "Monsters Inside: The 24 Faces of Billy Milligan." THR reports that Holland is playing a man named Danny Sullivan, so it's not clear if they've changed the character's name or if he's simply playing one of several personalities. Presumably, Seyfried's psychologist character will have him/them as her patient.