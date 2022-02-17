This Limited Edition Hensei Godzilla Bust Will Break The Bank As Well As The Pagoda

When you are done staggering backward, look at that picture and try to tell me you don't have a powerful need for this. The Godzilla bust has an independent logo plate as well, so you can pose him in any direction you like. Freak out your friends and turn it an inch every time they leave the room. As we mentioned, the scale of the replica is suit-size. It's around 60 cm high, 51 cm wide, and 113 cm deep.

However, the press release does say, "Item shown is a prototype. When shipped, the final production piece may differ in appearance." I wouldn't expect him to look like Mothra or anything like that when you get him, but it's good to know all the same. CoolProps also does replicas of Tokusatsu Monster Hunter and Ultraman which are available now from life-sized, to maquette, to statue size, and more.

I hope you're lucky enough to get one. Please let me know if you do! I want him to go to a good home. If you do get your hands on one of these beauties though, it's going to be a while. The estimated delivery for this is a year from now in February of 2023.

This is going to be so much harder to get than a PS5, which I still can't find. There are only 100 of these, so I'd keep an itchy finger on that return key. You can preorder the "Heisei" Godzilla suit-size bust prop replica on the CoolProps website. There is a countdown clock, so you know down to the second when your bank account started weeping.