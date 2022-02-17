Larry David To Get His Own Prett-Ay, Prett-Ay Good Two-Part Documentary At HBO

"I never thought of myself as being funny," Larry David begins. "What do you do when you're talking and people are laughing? You do comedy." David has successfully done comedy since the late 70s, beginning with standup and advancing to the writer's room at ABC's late-night comedy show "Fridays," where he also starred as a cast member. Following a brief stint on "Saturday Night Live," the acerbic multi-hyphenate's career took off further when he tag-teamed with comedian Jerry Seinfeld to create a show about nothing. Since its pilot episode in 1989, "Seinfeld" has secured its legacy as one of the most popular television shows of all time. David's vehicle series "Curb Your Enthusiasm" arrived in the wake of Seinfeld's series conclusion and has enjoyed considerable, sustained success, having just finished its eleventh season. You just can't keep Larry David or his dry wit down.

David's prolific career both in front of and behind the camera is the subject of a new two-part HBO documentary, "The Larry David Story," which debuts on both the primary channel and the HBO Max streaming service on the first of March at 9:00 P.M. EST/PST. The series is directed by David's longtime friend, collaborator, and fellow "Fridays" alum Larry Charles, who served as a writer for the first five seasons of "Seinfeld" and is credited for shaping the character of Cosmo Kramer (played in the show by Michael Richards). Charles has also served as executive producer for "Curb" and directed nineteen of its 110 episodes to date. Also executive producing is documentary producer Mark Herzog, known for the expansive era-based docuseries like "The Seventies" and "1968: The Year That Changed America." HBO has dropped a trailer, check it out below.