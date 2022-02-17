Dora The Explorer Is Getting A Live-Action Series On Paramount+

Come on, vamanos! Everybody, let's go! Paramount announced during its annual investors' day meeting that there will be a live-action series in the "Dora the Explorer" universe that will air on Paramount+, per Collider. The series will reportedly be "inspired by" the 2019 film "Dora and the Lost City of Gold." That film featured a version of Dora, played by Isabela Moner, who was 16 years old — nine years older than her animated counterpart.

We don't know yet if Moner or any of the film's cast will be in the series, or if the film's story will be part of the continuity. I got to see that film back in 2019, and despite the fact that it was absolutely, positively not targeted to me or my age group, I found it really charming. Sure, there were maybe too many poop jokes, but I'm not going to lie. I laughed at every one of them.

"Dora and the Lost City of Gold" made a bit under $120 million and had a great supporting cast, including Eugenio Derbez, Michael Peña, Eva Longoria, and Jeff Wahlberg — but the best part of it was the voices of Danny Trejo as Boots the monkey and Benicio Del Toro as Swiper the fox. Swiper, no swiping! I learned about this famous phrase before the film from my niece and nephew, who repeated it over and over on the phone and then texted it to me non-stop.