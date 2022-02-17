Peacemaker Actress Alison Araya On Life As A Character Actor And Pedro Almodovar [Interview]

Since we first see you in the early episodes, that's usually when a show is first finding its footing, right? How was it?

Everyone was sort of figuring out the tone and the show and what was happening and exactly sort of the flavor that was happening in James's mind. All that was clear for him, but when you come together as the ensemble and all the elements are actually in play, you're finding it, you're still finding what works. At that time, for me, there's no reference point. "The Suicide Squad" hadn't come out. So, I'm trying to figure out what this world is, but the first table read that we came together for and I heard it all out loud, I'm like, "Oh, this is so fricking good."

How is it collaborating with someone like James behind the camera, on a show he's written, compared to a work-for-hire director on a TV show?

I guess the difference being when you are working on a television show that maybe has a couple of seasons under its belt, you're getting a new director every episode. So it's changing. There is consistency there, but if you're a recurring character, that director might not necessarily know the arc of your character. And so, there are different nuances, but because this world is a world that it was all James that he created, everything was very specific and he sees it all. He has that eagle eye and sees the whole big picture.

How big does he let actors go on set?

We went all out. There was nothing else left. Lenny and I both, I think I can speak for him, we just gave it everything, because there was space. It's the magic that happens when you have a great, generous scene partner like John and Lenny, and you have a director like James giving you space to explore and play and contribute. That is an experience that doesn't happen every day. And honestly, as an actor, it was such a gift when I identified that opportunity existed. My philosophy's give, give, give until they say, "Okay, enough." And so, we just kept giving and giving and giving, and it's like, "Okay, more, more, more!"

Do you think Amber and Evan will make it?

I think they do. I think they do. I think that they're that couple that sticks it out. No one knows how or why, but 20 years time on the track, they're still together.

When you read Amber's breakdown of the "Pumped Up Kicks," how'd you want to help land that joke?

There is such a science to comedy, and it's preparation and then allowing yourself to just let all of that go when you're on set and not overthink it. I think by that stage, we had run that scene a couple of times. You just lean into it and let it happen. The writing was so good that the math was all worked out. You just got to show up and speak these words with conviction. The comedy was all there.

Did you and James get a chance to talk much about music?

Not too much in person, but one of the things that I really appreciated was with every script, we would get a playlist. It was a neat accompaniment to the script. All the tracks that were in the show were there for us to read and review, and it helped feel the vibe of it.

What was your first impression of Amber on the page and how to play her?

It was the dynamic of the relationship, just that couple that hasn't looked at themselves enough. They are happy to blame the other for their own unhappiness and boredom. And so, that was the end. I was just like, this woman is so bored in this relationship, so fricking bored that anything that would come through that door is going to be far more entertaining and spark some life than this boring relationship that she's too bored to even leave.