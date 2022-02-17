Keri Russell To Tangle With Politicians Again In Netflix Drama Series The Diplomat

Back when I first watched the hit FX series "The Americans," which originally aired for six stellar seasons from 2013 to 2018, I wasn't sure anyone was actually paying attention to me when I wouldn't shut up about how I could watch Keri Russell trying to balance a character's bold political ambitions with keeping a marriage afloat for as long the actor ever wanted to do roles like that. But clearly, some big decision-makers and Russell herself may have opted for the "If it ain't broke, don't fix it" strategy in the hopes of recapturing the same magic that helped turn "The Americans" into one of the best shows I've watched in years. Casting Russell in anything, obviously, is a great first step. Casting her for another political drama series? Well, that's just the icing on the cake.

Netflix is apparently eager to get into the Keri Russell business, and we don't blame them one bit. According to Variety, the streaming studio has cast the talented and three-time Emmy-winning actor (all for Outstanding Lead Actress in "The Americans" for three years in a row, naturally) as the lead for a new series that deals with vaguely similar material. Where "The Americans" centered on Russell and Matthew Rhys' Cold War espionage for the Soviets in 1980s America, Netflix's "The Diplomat" will see her in the role of the title character, presumably set during the present day. The series is described as, "...in the midst of an international crisis, a career diplomat (Russell) lands in a high-profile job she's unsuited for, with tectonic implications for her marriage and her political future."

While it's true that we're officially at a point where there are just too many interesting shows to keep track of at any given moment (a good problem to have, to be clear!), I have no choice but to clear some space ahead of time for when "The Diplomat" eventually premieres. Check out all the details below!