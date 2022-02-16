Cool Stuff: Hold Onto Your Butts And Check Out This LEGO Jurassic Park T-Rex Set

So you say you want to build your own little version of the terrifying Tyrannosaurus Rex breakout scene from "Jurassic Park"? Well, my friends, LEGO, uh ... finds a way.

Today we have the LEGO "Jurassic Park" T. rex Breakout set, which is set number 76956, over at Target. This piece of awesomeness retails for $99.99, and you can pre-order it now. The set will ship by the release date, Sunday, April 17, 2022. Now the question is, do you glue the pieces together so you can display this awesomeness, or leave it detachable so you can keep building and smashing?

Before we get to the loveliness that is this LEGO set, I have to point out that it has a quote written on the side from Ian Malcolm (Jeff Goldblum), "Boy, do I hate being right all the time." Since we're about to see his return in "Jurassic World: Dominion," it seems appropriate to have that on there. I have a powerful need for this set, and now I want to go re-watch "Jurassic Park" this evening.