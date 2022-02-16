Cool Stuff: Hold Onto Your Butts And Check Out This LEGO Jurassic Park T-Rex Set
So you say you want to build your own little version of the terrifying Tyrannosaurus Rex breakout scene from "Jurassic Park"? Well, my friends, LEGO, uh ... finds a way.
Today we have the LEGO "Jurassic Park" T. rex Breakout set, which is set number 76956, over at Target. This piece of awesomeness retails for $99.99, and you can pre-order it now. The set will ship by the release date, Sunday, April 17, 2022. Now the question is, do you glue the pieces together so you can display this awesomeness, or leave it detachable so you can keep building and smashing?
Before we get to the loveliness that is this LEGO set, I have to point out that it has a quote written on the side from Ian Malcolm (Jeff Goldblum), "Boy, do I hate being right all the time." Since we're about to see his return in "Jurassic World: Dominion," it seems appropriate to have that on there. I have a powerful need for this set, and now I want to go re-watch "Jurassic Park" this evening.
The Ian Malcolm minifig has his shirt open just the right amount
Ooh, this is a thing of beauty. The LEGO "Jurassic Park" T. rex Breakout set includes a poseable T. rex, which I will play with for hours because he's so cute, smashing up a flipped-over Ford Explorer (missing a tire) with the Jurassic Park logo on it. It's got minifigs of Alan Grant, Ian Malcolm, and Tim and Lex Murphy as well as buildable night-vision goggles, a flare, and two water glass elements.
There is another upright Ford Explorer with a buildable CD-ROM touch-screen monitor, next to a smashed electric fence. There's a flashlight, a goat chain (pouring one out for the poor goat), and T. rex footprints.
There are 1212 pieces here and this is recommended for ages 18 and up. I'm not saying that your children can't play with this T. rex set, but I'm strongly implying that you should use this as an excuse to tell them to keep their grubby little paws away from your grown-up toys.
By the way, if you look up "Jurassic park t. rex scene," under "people also ask" you will find the question "Did they use a real T. rex in 'Jurassic Park'?" I'll just leave that information there for you to either giggle over or lament the state of humanity. Your choice.