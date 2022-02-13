Jurassic World Dominion Super Bowl Trailer: Life Finds A Way, Again

Remember the sign in the original "Jurassic Park" film that said, "When Dinosaurs Ruled the Earth"? The one that so charmingly and obviously fluttered down around the T-Rex at the end of the film? Well, while dinosaurs may not rule it completely, in the upcoming film "Jurassic World: Dominion," they're living among us, four years after the destruction of Isla Nublar.

Though we've had a full trailer for the upcoming film, which our own Ryan Scott broke down for you, we now have a new Super Bowl Sunday TV spot for the film, too. This time around, which marks the end of the trilogy (but not the franchise, because dinosaurs always make money), Owen Grady (Chris Pratt) and Claire Dearing (Bryce Dallas Howard) from the new trilogy appear with OG trio Alan Grant (Sam Neill), Ellie Sattler (Laura Dern), and Ian Malcolm (Jeff Goldblum).

This movie has everything from flying dinos to feathery dinos, to little baby dinos, to an alternate universe "Yellowstone" scene where Owen is out wrangling a parasaurolophus herd. It's very "The Flintstones," and if someone doesn't slide down the tail of a dinosaur at some point, I'll be very disappointed.