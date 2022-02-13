Jurassic World Dominion Super Bowl Trailer: Life Finds A Way, Again
Remember the sign in the original "Jurassic Park" film that said, "When Dinosaurs Ruled the Earth"? The one that so charmingly and obviously fluttered down around the T-Rex at the end of the film? Well, while dinosaurs may not rule it completely, in the upcoming film "Jurassic World: Dominion," they're living among us, four years after the destruction of Isla Nublar.
Though we've had a full trailer for the upcoming film, which our own Ryan Scott broke down for you, we now have a new Super Bowl Sunday TV spot for the film, too. This time around, which marks the end of the trilogy (but not the franchise, because dinosaurs always make money), Owen Grady (Chris Pratt) and Claire Dearing (Bryce Dallas Howard) from the new trilogy appear with OG trio Alan Grant (Sam Neill), Ellie Sattler (Laura Dern), and Ian Malcolm (Jeff Goldblum).
This movie has everything from flying dinos to feathery dinos, to little baby dinos, to an alternate universe "Yellowstone" scene where Owen is out wrangling a parasaurolophus herd. It's very "The Flintstones," and if someone doesn't slide down the tail of a dinosaur at some point, I'll be very disappointed.
Life, Uh, Finds a Way
The dinosaurs are here in the real world, and I can't imagine everyone living happily with them at the end of the film (unless I'm right about that "Flintstones" thing). This sure feels like it is all being set up as a big showdown. I cannot wait to see what Ian Malcolm has to say about all of this while sprawling out with his shirt unbuttoned.
Here is the official synopsis for "Jurassic World: Dominion:"
From Jurassic World architect and director Colin Trevorrow, Dominion takes place four years after Isla Nublar has been destroyed. Dinosaurs now live—and hunt—alongside humans all over the world. This fragile balance will reshape the future and determine, once and for all, whether human beings are to remain the apex predators on a planet they now share with history's most fearsome creatures.
Omar Sy, Justice Smith, Daniella Pineda, and Isabella Sermon Mamoudou Athie, Dichen Lachman, DeWanda Wise, BD Wong, and Campbell Scott also star in the new film. Trevorrow co-wrote the screenplay alongside Emily Carmichael ("Pacific Rim: Uprising").
"Jurassic World: Dominion" will hit theaters on June 10, 2022.
And just throwing this out there — If dinosaurs and humans go against each other, my money is always on the thunder lizards.