The Morning Watch: Brett Goldstein Stops By Sesame Street, Peacemaker Set Tour & More
In this edition, watch as "Ted Lasso" co-star Brett Goldstein is paired with the perfect Muppet while making a quick appearance on "Sesame Street." Plus, take a tour behind the scenes of "Peacemaker" with series co-star Steve Agee. And finally, find out how to make the most legendary seven layer salad from "How I Met Your Mother" in a new edition of "Binging with Babish."
Brett Goldstein hangs out with Oscar the Grouch
Grouches gonna grouch on Sesame Street. 💚 Thanks for visiting our neighborhood @BrettGoldstein! We love you! pic.twitter.com/frguVpTJpE— Sesame Street (@sesamestreet) February 15, 2022
First up, Brett Goldstein is best known for playing the grumpy but charming Roy Kent on "Ted Lasso," so it only makes sense for him to pop up on "Sesame Street" with none other than Oscar the Grouch. It's a short but sweet appearance (and it seems to maybe be part of a bigger guest spot), but it's one of those cameos that will bring a smile to the faces of parents who happen to catch it while their kids are entranced by the screen. The full episode with Goldstein's appearance will arrive later this year.
Take a tour of the Peacemaker set
Next, with today bringing the season finale of "Peacemaker" on HBO Max, there's no better time to take a tour behind the scenes of the DC Comics series set. Watch as Steve Agee (who also appears in "Guardians of the Galaxy) guides you through some locations from the series. He also stops to chat with cast members, such as Jennifer Holland and Danielle Brooks, and some of the crew.
How to make the seven layer salad from How I Met Your Mother
Finally, "Binging with Babish" has delivered a super secret family recipe from "How I Met Your Mother." The famous Eriksen seven layer salad was revealed in the episode "Belly Full of Turkey," as cooked by Marshall's mother Judy Eriksen, and it's only revealed to the women who are married into the Eriksen family. The full recipe is never revealed in the show, but prop master David Baker revealed all the ingredients, and Babish tries make it work, no matter how ill-advised that might be.