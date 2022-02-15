Did You Spot Eagly's 'Porn For Birds' In Peacemaker? [Exclusive]
People can't seem to get enough of James Gunn's superhero show about John Cena's "Peacemaker," a series that effortlessly incorporates a world needing hi-tech laboratories, white-trash white supremacy dens from the 1980s, maximalist trailer homes, secret task force vehicles, and fully-furnished apartments belonging to hot babes possessed by butterfly aliens. The attention to detail paid by the production team of "Peacemaker" is incredible, and just about every object, record sleeve, poster, and product label is meant to push the story forward or give deeper insight to the characters. During a recent interview with "Peacemaker" production designer Lisa Soper, we found out that even Peacemaker's trusted animal companion Eagly has been gifted objects made specially just for him.
It's been said that a dog is man's best friend, but for the f-bomb dropping Peacemaker, he needs a partner that's a bit more fowl-mouthed. Made completely of CGI and voiced by the legendary Dee Bradley Baker, Eagly is the scene-stealing bald eagle bestie of everyone's favorite murder himbo. Christopher Smith/Peacemaker frequently puts himself in harm's way to protect his feathered friend, and much like us, would absolutely die for him. With so much love and attention given to their relationship, it makes sense that the production design would also reflect it, sneaking in little references to just how intense Smith's dedication to meeting Eagly's needs actually is. And we mean all of his needs.
Peacemaker bought Eagly porn
"Peacemaker" is a pretty filthy show (THIS IS A GOOD THING!), and viewers have been privy to seeing more of John Cena's bare ass than anyone who grew up watching him on WWE could have ever possibly predicted. Fortunately, that filth extends even to Eagly, as Soper confirmed eagle-eyed viewers may be able to catch a magazine of bird porn on Peacemaker's living room table.
"You can see there's a lot of provocative material and magazines, and most of them have like, little things written on them where he's comparing himself. We also made him a magazine that he could have bought Eagly, which was like porn. It's called boobies and tits or tits and boobies, which are types of birds. It just has the birds on the front cover. We thought it was funny because it sounded like porn for birds. I think it's on the coffee table. It moved around. Sometimes it's on the counter, sometimes it's on the coffee table. I don't know if you can see it in the final cut, but it's got like a gray cover with literally the birds on the front."
It's not the easiest thing in the world to spot, but knowing it exists adds another level to Smith's love for his best friend. Gunn has said in interviews that he "liked the idea that Peacemaker has a soft spot for one of the more notoriously grumpy birds — who also has a soft spot for him." I've long believed that true friends aren't afraid to buy porn for their buds, and it's incredible that this now includes Peacemaker and Eagly.