Did You Spot Eagly's 'Porn For Birds' In Peacemaker? [Exclusive]

People can't seem to get enough of James Gunn's superhero show about John Cena's "Peacemaker," a series that effortlessly incorporates a world needing hi-tech laboratories, white-trash white supremacy dens from the 1980s, maximalist trailer homes, secret task force vehicles, and fully-furnished apartments belonging to hot babes possessed by butterfly aliens. The attention to detail paid by the production team of "Peacemaker" is incredible, and just about every object, record sleeve, poster, and product label is meant to push the story forward or give deeper insight to the characters. During a recent interview with "Peacemaker" production designer Lisa Soper, we found out that even Peacemaker's trusted animal companion Eagly has been gifted objects made specially just for him.

It's been said that a dog is man's best friend, but for the f-bomb dropping Peacemaker, he needs a partner that's a bit more fowl-mouthed. Made completely of CGI and voiced by the legendary Dee Bradley Baker, Eagly is the scene-stealing bald eagle bestie of everyone's favorite murder himbo. Christopher Smith/Peacemaker frequently puts himself in harm's way to protect his feathered friend, and much like us, would absolutely die for him. With so much love and attention given to their relationship, it makes sense that the production design would also reflect it, sneaking in little references to just how intense Smith's dedication to meeting Eagly's needs actually is. And we mean all of his needs.