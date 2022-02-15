Hulu Wants Further Explanation As To How I Met Your Father, Orders Second Season

Great news for fans of "How I Met Your Father" doubles as bad news for Sophie's son — the story of how she met his father just became a whole season longer. The Hulu series has not only been renewed for a second season, but the streamer has also opted to show its vote of confidence with a supersized episode count. While the first season is set to end at 10, season 2 is doubling up for a 20 episode run. This marks an unusually high episode count for a streaming series but is otherwise pretty standard for its 30-minute sitcom format. Jordan Helman, head of scripted content for Hulu Originals, hinted at just how well the series has performed thus far in the press release:

"Isaac and Elizabeth's inspired vision for How I Met Your Father has proven to be true appointment viewing that fans cannot get enough of week to week. The lives of these characters, as portrayed by the immensely talented cast led by Hilary Duff, are just starting to unfold and we're thrilled to bring more of this group's journey to our viewers with a supersized second season."

This "How I Met Your Mother" follow-up catapults audience "back" into the year 2022, where Duff's Sophie and her close-knit group of friends are "in the midst of figuring out who they are, what they want out of life, and how to fall in love in the age of dating apps and limitless options." Following in the footsteps of its predecessor, the story is told from the perfective of the series protagonist, all grown up. Kim Cattrall ("Sex and the City") co-stars as an older version of Sophie, recounting the romantic tale to her son in the distant future, with lots of sidebars and deviations to drive him crazy.

As of today, the first season just crossed the halfway mark, so news of its renewal is a welcome surprise to those getting nervous about the story drawing to an abrupt close. Only six episodes in, the characters are just beginning to blossom: the sixth episode of the first season sees the crew getting up to all kinds of young adult hijinks, like throwing a party whilst barely holding their budding romances together. And between the short runtime and compelling ensemble cast, the episodes tend to reach speedy conclusions, making the weeklong wait so much harder.