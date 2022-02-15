The Gilded Age Season 2 Ordered By HBO

The historical context of "The Gilded Age" is a layered one, as it was a period of intense socio-economic change, which ushered in the creation of brand new systems and the shattering of old ones. This immense sea of change forms the backdrop of the show, which opens in 1882 with young Marian Brook (Louisa Jacobson), who makes a move from rural Pennsylvania to New York after the death of her father.

Her aunts Agnes (Christine Baranski) and Ada (Cynthia Nixon) reek of old money, and Marian finds herself enmeshed within this tussle between the old and the new, which is further complicated with the advent of newer players in the neighborhood. The core question for Marian is whether she will succumb to established norms or forge her own path, essentially making it a quest for identity during a tumultuous time.

Francesca Orsi, Executive Vice President at HBO Programming, praised Fellowes' intricate worldbuilding and the core reason for the series renewal:

"Julian Fellowes and the entire Gilded Age family have thoroughly captivated us with their tale of late 19th century New York City extravagance. Along with our partners at Universal Television, we couldn't be prouder to embark on a season two journey with this extraordinarily talented team."

Orsi's sentiments were seconded by Erin Underhill, President at Universal Television:

"The first season of The Gilded Age is the beginning of an epic story that introduced a fascinating world full of intriguing characters. The scope of Julian's vision is ambitious, and we're thrilled to continue to explore the depths of this fascinating era with HBO."

Fans of "The Gilded Age" can soon witness the return of the ensemble cast, which includes Carrie Coon, Morgan Spector, Louisa Jacobson, Denée Benton, Taissa Farmiga, Blake Ritson, Simon Jones, Harry Richardson, Thomas Cocquerel, Jack Gilpin, with Cynthia Nixon and Christine Baranski.

A release date for season 2 of "The Gilded Age" has not been revealed yet. The season 1 finale of the show airs on HBO Max on March 21, 2022.