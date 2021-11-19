The Gilded Age Trailer: Class Conflict Reigns Supreme In HBO's Glitzy Period Drama

From the creator of your favorite British period drama comes "Downton Abbey," but without the accents! Fine, I'll get specific — "Downton" creator Julian Fellowes has jumped aboard the HBO train with a new historical drama about New York City in the 1880s. Time to trade in stuffy Brits for uppity New Yorkers, according to our first glimpse at the upcoming series. Fellowes is bringing us to the big city, into yet another world where old money battles new money, as society approaches the modern age.

You might feel inclined to brush up on your history for this one, but the upcoming HBO series gives us a massive hint with just its title. "The Gilded Age" takes place in the era it's named after, the 1880s through the 1900s.

It's just after the American Civil War and before the turn of the twentieth century — the world is quickly changing and values are clashing more than ever before. In the teaser, Christine Baranski is Agnes van Rhijn, a proud and stubborn old money socialite clinging tightly to the status quo. She claims that power in New York will always belong to the old money elite, but the teaser hints that she may be proven wrong before the nine-episode season comes to an end.

You can watch the teaser trailer below!