You're Cordially Invited To An Upcoming Star Wars Novel About Han And Leia's Wedding

"Star Wars" is sending out invitations for the wedding of Leia Organa and Han Solo, and it wants you to RSVP. The franchise celebrated Valentine's Day with a preview of the forthcoming novel, "The Princess and the Scoundrel," by Beth Revis, the New York Times bestselling author of the "Across the Universe" trilogy. If you miss hearing "Celebrate the love" in Ewokese at the end of "Return of the Jedi," there will be plenty of "yub nub" to go around after Han proposes to Leia at the teddy bear luau, thereby setting the stage for an Ewok wedding and/or one aboard Star Wars: Galactic Cruiser.

Yes, of course, there's a tie-in with the new "Star Wars" luxury hotel at Walt Disney World, opening very soon. Forget about your children's college educations and just invest your time and money in reading about these two characters and vacationing at a Florida resort!

Revis already has experience writing for "Star Wars," having penned the novel, "Star Wars: Rebel Rising," which fleshed out the backstory of Jyn Erso (Felicity Jones) before the events of "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story." In an interview with StarWars.com, she talked about refining Han's book dialogue with her "own scruffy-looking nerd-herder" of a husband, while also revisiting the interactions between Harrison Ford and the late Carrie Fisher, especially in "The Empire Strikes Back" (objectively the best "Star Wars" movie). "I took pages and pages of notes on their dialogue, their mannerisms, the subtle ways they interacted," she said.