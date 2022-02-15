The Morning Watch: The Mitchells Vs The Machines Anatomy Of A Scene, Uncharted From Game To Screen & More

(The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fan-made productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.)

In this edition, find out all the hard work that went into creating an emotionally pivotal scene from the Oscar-nominated animation movie "The Mitchells vs. The Machines." Plus, watch an "Uncharted" featurette diving into how the movie went from video game to the big screen. And finally see how "The Falcon and The Winter Soldier" and "Pam & Tommy" star Sebastian Stan deals with some of the hottest wings in the world on a new episode of "Hot Ones."