Moon Knight Stripped Away The 'Wealth And Weaponry' To Escape Batman Comparisons

It is understandable why the "Moon Knight" comic character has drawn comparisons to Bruce Wayne. After all, being the Fist of the ancient Egyptian god Khonshu, and raining bloody (really bloody) vengeance on those who wrong mankind often necessitates wealth and a plethora of resources. This leverage, or advantage, is, of course, rooted in privilege, although Marc Spector's wealth is earned as opposed to inherited (he invested his mercenary earnings to consolidate wealth over the years). Despite the marked differences between the two caped crusaders, people have made the comparison for years.

Head writer and executive producer of the "Moon Knight" series, Jeremy Slater, speaks about this comparison at length in the Empire interview, highlighting that the strengths of the complex, layered character lie outside of his comparisons to Batman:

"It was never a comparison I was interested in making. Batman has an 80-year head start on us: you're not going to beat Batman at his own game. We've seen that side of Moon Knight [in some comics] as a playboy philanthropist, throwing moon-shaped boomerangs, flying around in a moon-shaped plane, but I don't think that's the coolest possible version of the character."

Keeping Slater's perspective in mind, it makes sense as to why he pitched the series whilst stripping away the "wealth and weaponry" aspect of Grant's character. Instead, we get an anxious, mild-mannered everyman, who is suddenly plagued by otherworldly visions and a call that seems to crumble the very core of his identity.

"Moon Knight" premieres on Disney+ on March 30, 2022. More details about the nitty-gritties of Moon Knight as a character can be found in the April 2022 issue of Empire.