CSI: Vegas Welcomes Marg Helgenberger Back To The Cast As Catherine

When you look at some of the longest running scripted shows in all of American entertainment, the field is dominated by acronyms: "NCIS," "ER," "M*A*S*H*," "JAG," and "NYPD Blue" all ran for ten seasons or more. (A case could also be made for WWE's flagship show "RAW," but you might need to do some mental gymnastics to make it fit with the others.) Another legitimate player in this race is "CSI: Crime Scene Investigation." When the franchise closed up shop in 2015 with a feature-length finale, the series from Jerry Bruckheimer Television and CBS Productions had an initial run of 15 seasons and three spinoffs, the first two of which ran for ten and nine seasons respectively.

In 2020, the creators of "CSI" decided to develop an epilogue of sorts for some of the original characters of the series. In 2021, "CSI: Vegas" premiered and followed up with William Peterson and Jorja Fox's Gil Grissom and Sara Sidle. Initially, once the ten-episode limited series ended, that was meant to be it. Then, in December 2021, the network renewed the show for a second season. Unfortunately, some stars have opted not to stay on as Peterson, Fox, and newcomer Mel Rodriguez have decided to leave after the first season. But with such a huge toy box for the creators to play in, "CSI" will go on with another familiar face reprising their role from the long-running procedural.