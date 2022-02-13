The Boys In The Boat: George Clooney To Direct Joel Edgerton In Olympics Drama

An inspiring Olympic story turned bestselling novel is finally coming to the big screen. The feature film adaptation of "The Boys in the Boat," directed by George Clooney, has announced an ensemble cast headlined by actor Joel Edgerton (per Deadline)

"The Boys in the Boat" is a true story about the 1936 Berlin Olympics that made the New York Times' bestseller list after its 2013 release. The book by Daniel James Brown follows an American rowing team from the University of Washington that beat the odds to find themselves at the Olympics. It also dives deep into the backstory of this particular Olympic games, whose opening ceremonies prominently featured Adolf Hitler just three years before World War II.

The Clooney adaptation of "The Boys in the Boat" has reportedly added several cast members to production. Jack Mulhern, who played despicable punk teen Dylan in "Mare of Easttown," has joined the cast alongside "Chernobyl" actor Sam Strike. Callum Turner, who plays Theseus Scamander in the "Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them" franchise, was previously announced as a cast member. The film looks to have cast nearly its entire rowing crew, with Deadline reporting that Luke Slattery, Tom Varey, Thomas Elms, Wil Coban, Bruce Herbelin-Earle, and Hadley Robinson will round out the cast.