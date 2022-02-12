Rogue One Writer Gary Whitta Teases Unproduced Scripts For Halo, Blade Runner, Godzilla, And More

Gary Whitta has been knocking about Hollywood for many years, having received his first screenwriting credit for "The Book of Eli," the 2010 Hughes Brothers film starring Denzel Washington and Gary Oldman. Whitta co-wrote "After Earth" with M. Night Shyamalan, helped conceive the plot for "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story," and wrote several episodes of the "Star Wars: Rebels" TV series. Beyond that, he has co-written or served as a story consultant for video games in the "Walking Dead" and "Halo" franchises, and he's authored books and served as the editor-in-chief of PC Gamer magazine.

All in all, he's had a busy career, but it was even busier behind-the-scenes, as he apparently spent time working on a number of projects that never came to fruition. Whitta took to Twitter this week to talk about some of his unproduced scripts, and in the process he offered a fascinating look at projects that could have been made, but never were.

Digging through this recently-unearthed â€œmiscellaneousâ€ work folder is a real trip down memory/misery laneâ€¦ this one ALMOST got over the finish lineâ€¦ until like 95% of everything screenwriters write/develop, it didnâ€™t (in this case, a late-developing rights issue). pic.twitter.com/LVAczKlOV8 — Gary Whitta (@garywhitta) February 11, 2022

It started with a tweet about an "Escape from New York" project that Whitta was working on in 2013. Reflecting back on it, Whitta wrote, "Digging through this recently-unearthed 'miscellaneous' work folder is a real trip down memory/misery lane ... this one ALMOST got over the finish line ... until like 95% of everything screenwriters write/develop, it didn't (in this case, a late-developing rights issue)."

When Ridley was hearing pitches for a BLADE RUNNER sequel back in 2012 this had him intrigued for a hot minuteâ€¦ but it never panned out and @andmichaelgreen later came in and slam-dunked it with his own take because of course thatâ€™s what he does EVERY TIME. pic.twitter.com/uOkxHMmArn — Gary Whitta (@garywhitta) February 11, 2022

Whitta followed up with a look at his story proposal for a "Blade Runner" project that he pitched to Ridley Scott in 2012, which would have told "the story of a Replicant protagonist in a world of human villainy." Scott ultimately went with a different take from screenwriter Michael Green before handing the project off to Denis Villeneuve, who brought it to life as "Blade Runner 2049" — a movie where the protagonist's imaginary girlfriend is nothing more than a mass-produced pink hologram with soulless black eyes (which somehow seems symbolic of the bright, shining lie that is Hollywood, as much a beacon of hope for some screenwriters as a boulevard of broken dreams).