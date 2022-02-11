Matthew McConaughey Wanted Audiences To Think His Super Bowl Ad Was For Interstellar 2

Matthew McConaughey is teaming up with the software company Salesforce for a new ad that will air during the Super Bowl, but the actor wanted people to think they were seeing a TV spot for "Interstellar 2." According to McConaughey, hooking viewers with a tease of the non-existent sequel to his 2014 science fiction film with Christopher Nolan was all part of his greater agenda to raise awareness of deeper societal problems.

"Interstellar" involves McConaughey's pilot protagonist, Coop, leading a mission to find another inhabitable planet in the furthest reaches of space, after crop blights have left humanity subsisting on a diet of corn soufflé here on Earth. "We used to look up at the sky and wonder at our place in the stars," Coop says. "Now we just look down, and worry about our place in the dirt."

McConaughey's Salesforce commercial, which you can see below, goes the opposite way. It starts out in space with him wearing an astronaut's helmet, before bringing the audience back down to Earth — in a hot air balloon. In an interview with Variety, McConaughey explained: