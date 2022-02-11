30 Coins Season 2 Teaser: The Horror Series Returns To HBO In 2023

"30 Coins," the Spanish mystery-horror television series from Álex de la Iglesia ("The Day of the Beast," "The Last Circus," "As Luck Would Have It") for HBO Europe, has been renewed for a second season — and will debut on HBO in the US as well as stream on HBO Max worldwide. The show is due to begin principal photography later this month, and the second season will involve shooting in Spain, Italy, the US, France, and the UK. HBO is planning a 2023 release for the eight-episode second season. HBO released a teaser for the upcoming season today and star Eduard Fernández looks unrecognizable ... and terrifying.

Directed and written by de la Iglesia with Jorge Guerricaechevarría ("Cell 211, "The Day of the Beast," "The Oxford Murders"), the series follows Father Vergara, an exorcist and ex-convict exiled by the church to the remote Spanish village Pedraza. When paranormal phenomena begin plaguing the people of Pedraza, Father Vergara seeks out help from Paco, the mayor, and Elena, the village veterinarian, to figure out what's following him and determine the mystery of his silver coin. "If the first season was the gathering of the storm clouds, the second will be the maelstrom preceding an epic storm. The characters are involved in a hellish plot, where death and resurrection are two sides of the same coin" said de la Iglesia in a press release. Well, the first season was a gonzo explosion of demonic chaos that included a baby mutating into a gigantic evil spider, so it's horrifying to think of what could possibly be on the other side of the coin.