30 Coins Season 2 Heads Into Production, Promising Us More Bonkers Religious Horror

If you've yet to experience the utter madness that is "30 Coins," I urge you to go watch it on HBO Max. The show's bombastic nature might not be for everyone, but if you're a horror fan who loves when things get weird and wild, you're going to dig this. The opening credits alone, which recreate the crucifixion of Christ but throw in some demons for good measure, have more life and style than most modern horror movies. Here's a synopsis:

Father Vergara is an exorcist and ex-convict residing in the small Spanish town of Pedraza, attempting to move on from a troubled past. However, paranormal phenomena start taking place in the town and he will need the help of Paco, the mayor, and Elena, the town's veterinarian, to figure out a mystery seemingly related to a coin he owns, which might be one of the thirty pieces of silver paid to Judas Iscariot for betraying Jesus and handing him over to the Romans. The three will find themselves caught in the middle of a conspiracy involving the Holy See itself and threatening the world as we know it.

"30 Coins" ended its first season on a cliffhanger. Since then, we haven't really heard much about a second season – until now.