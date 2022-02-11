The Final Girls Director Todd Strauss-Schulson To Helm The Pitch Perfect Series Pilot

My apologies for reminding you of the passage of time, but it turns out the "Pitch Perfect" franchise is almost a decade old. In the years since the first film premiered, two sequels followed to round out the trilogy, following the women of the Barden University Bellas on increasingly chaotic adventures. But while there may be room for a few cameos and surprise appearances, the Peacock spinoff will be setting its gaze elsewhere by focusing on Devine's Bumper.

Bumper has come a long way since the first film, where he played a primary antagonist for the Bellas as the leader of their rival a capella group, the Treblemakers. He last appeared in the sequel as a love interest for Fat Amy (Rebel Wilson), with mention of him working as a backup singer for John Mayer before returning to his alma mater as a security guard. The upcoming series pairs him up with Flula Borg's Pieter, who has become a disgraced music manager with no clients. Per Deadline:

The Pitch Perfect series, which has received a straight-to-series order at the NBCU streamer, follows Devine's vocal villain Bumper Allen, several years after the events in the films. Invited by his old friend Pieter Krämer (Flula Borg), Bumper moves to Germany to revive his music career when one of his songs becomes big in Berlin. Pieter has transitioned from German a cappella star to a discredited German music manager. He signs Bumper as his only client and brings him to Berlin to pursue his dreams.

The series is set to be penned and produced by the woman responsible for lots of laughter in the past decade, Megan Amram. She served as writer-producer on series including "Parks and Recreation," "The Good Place," and "Silicon Valley." Amram will executive produce alongside Devine, Paul Brooks, Scott Neimeyer, Max Handelman, and Elizabeth Banks, who starred in and shepherded all three movies to the screen, and directed "Pitch Perfect 2." Richie Keen, who directed Peacock's "Bust Down" and NBC's "Kenan," will serve as producing director and an executive producer across the season.