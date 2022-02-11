The Tourist Trailer: Jamie Dornan Is An Amnesiac In Trouble

The good folks at HBO Max just dropped the full trailer for their U.S. exclusive premiere of the BBC limited series "The Tourist," starring Jamie Dornan ("Belfast," "Barb and Star Go To Vista Del Mar," "50 Shades of Grey") as a man who wakes up in an Australian hospital bed following a car crash with no memory of what happened, or who he is. Now he must try to put the pieces back together and remember his life — and try to figure out why someone out there is trying to kill him. Check out the full description of the limited series from BBC below.

Full of shocking, surprising, funny and brutal turns, "The Tourist" is set in a world populated by quirky, enigmatic characters and off-beat comedy punctuates high-stakes action. At its heart however, is a story of self-discovery with a ticking time bomb underneath: as The Man starts to uncover the mystery of who he was, he's also forced to ask who he is now – and fast. Will he unlock the secrets of his identity before those who are trying to kill him catch up with him?

The six-episode miniseries, co-produced by HBO Max, comes from acclaimed writers Harry and Jack Williams ("One of Us," "Fleabag," "The Widow"), who are also serving as executive producers. Two Brothers Pictures' Christopher Aird and Andrew Benson and BBC's Tommy Bulfin are executive producing along with Chris Sweeney, who is also set to direct. Lisa Scott is also serving as a producer.