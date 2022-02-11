The Tourist Trailer: Jamie Dornan Is An Amnesiac In Trouble
The good folks at HBO Max just dropped the full trailer for their U.S. exclusive premiere of the BBC limited series "The Tourist," starring Jamie Dornan ("Belfast," "Barb and Star Go To Vista Del Mar," "50 Shades of Grey") as a man who wakes up in an Australian hospital bed following a car crash with no memory of what happened, or who he is. Now he must try to put the pieces back together and remember his life — and try to figure out why someone out there is trying to kill him. Check out the full description of the limited series from BBC below.
Full of shocking, surprising, funny and brutal turns, "The Tourist" is set in a world populated by quirky, enigmatic characters and off-beat comedy punctuates high-stakes action. At its heart however, is a story of self-discovery with a ticking time bomb underneath: as The Man starts to uncover the mystery of who he was, he's also forced to ask who he is now – and fast. Will he unlock the secrets of his identity before those who are trying to kill him catch up with him?
The six-episode miniseries, co-produced by HBO Max, comes from acclaimed writers Harry and Jack Williams ("One of Us," "Fleabag," "The Widow"), who are also serving as executive producers. Two Brothers Pictures' Christopher Aird and Andrew Benson and BBC's Tommy Bulfin are executive producing along with Chris Sweeney, who is also set to direct. Lisa Scott is also serving as a producer.
The Tourist Trailer
Joining Dornan are co-stars Danielle Macdonald ("Patti Cake$," "Dumplin'," "Paradise Hills"), Shalom Brune-Franklin ("Love Me," "Line of Duty," "Road Kill"), Damon Herriman ("Mr. Inbetween," "Once Upon A Time In Hollywood," "Mindhunter"), Alex Dimitriades ("Total Control," "Amazing Grace," "The End"), Ólafur Darri Ólafsson ("Lady Dynamite," "NOS4A2," "Journey") and Kamil Ellis ("Clever Man," "Nowhere Boys," "SeaChange"). This Australian thriller looks like it's sure to bring the drama, but knowing the comedic chops of both Dornan and Macdonald, pairing with Harry and Jack Williams leads me to believe that this mystery will definitely sprinkle in some laughs.
You know that expression "you know it when you see it?" Well, something about this trailer is giving serious "Fargo" vibes, but if "Fargo" was set in the Australian Outback. Maybe it's the fact a character delivered the line, "You've got amnesia? That's AWESOME!" through a laugh, only for there to be a shot of someone buried in a coffin under six feet of sand in the Australian desert banging on the wood to get out ...yeah, it's definitely that.
"The Tourist" debuts on HBO Max on March 3, 2022.