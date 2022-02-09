Josephine Decker On The Sky Is Everywhere, Grief, And Her All-Time Favorite Movie [Interview]

I appreciate that you were able to depict the sophisticated contradictions of Lennie. There are many pieces of media that seem to come at teenagers as immature, but I find they're very sophisticated people.

Yeah. Oh well, that's interesting. Yeah. In some ways I feel like it's also in relief to, for instance, a show like "Euphoria," where teenagers are so complicated and what they're going through is so adult. It was in a way, I always thought of our film as a more innocent view of childhood, or a little bit more of a '90s version of childhood, where you could be a teenager and you are still sort of a kid, you're still entering the world and you have maybe a vision for how things are, that then it turns out to be it's really way more complex.

So it was nice to put that into the world, too. Because there's already so much to deal with. Lennie has this very deep, intense, like this life or death that she's processing and also is falling in love and all that. But it's interesting, I'm just thinking about what you're asking about. It's interesting to hear you say, you think that teenagers are portrayed as simple. What movies are you thinking about when you say that?

I've seen far too many comedy films about teenagers going through their school experience and their defining characteristic is they just don't like school, or there are a lot of cliches about pressure from the cliques you might see in high school and they all fall into a lot of cliches.

Oh yes. Oh, I see what you're saying. Yes, yes, yes. Exactly, the cliches of high school. And you're right, and those are actually often present even in these darker, brooding, complicated things. That was also what I loved about this movie. Jandy wrote this world that you're like, "What a cool world to live in." She's in the Redwood Forest, that's where she goes to high school, already you're like, "God, I wish I had gone to high school in the Redwood Forest, I would've had such a better time." I probably would've just, if you're really upset, you just go hang out with a tree, and the tree really understands you, they don't judge you. They just sit there. They're like, "I've been through it, too. You know, I had some forest fires, somebody had to write their name on my favorite piece of bark and I lost that bark."

I do think that nature really holds a complexity of experience, and I think that's one of the magical aspects to this film that Jandy wrote into the script, is just the setting gives both complexity and innocence. I do feel like the forest — I think we all feel this — if you go to the ocean, you go to the forest, and there's this [breath] that comes out of you, which is it takes the dark smoke of our anxiety and transforms it. It's really interesting also that she meets Joe in the forest and he takes her dark anxiety and transforms it a little bit too, sometimes. Yeah.