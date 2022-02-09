Billy The Kid Trailer: The Short Life Of An Outlaw Comes To Epix

A new retelling of the life of Billy the Kid is coming to Epix. The story of the famous wild west outlaw will hit the channel on April 24, 2022. The show is coming to us from someone who has a history with, well, history. "Billy the Kid" was written by Michael Hirst who created "Vikings" and "The Tudors." As a fan of "The Tudors" who really enjoyed (and this is not at all sarcastic) yelling at the screen because of historical inaccuracies, it's likely going to focus more on story than facts. Just speculation, of course, but I'm okay with it.

The series stars British actor Tom Blyth ("The Gilded Age," "Benediction") and Daniel Webber ("The Dirt," "Escape from Pretoria"). It's not likely to be a long series, as the real life gunslinger Billy the Kid only made it to the age of 21. He lived from either September 17 or November 23, 1859 until July 14, 1881. The real Billy had quite a run in his short life, killing eight, or maybe 11 people, depending on the reports.

Billy's life has been depicted in a whole lot of films including "Pat Garrett and Billy the Kid," where he was played by Kris Kristofferson, "Young Guns," where he was played by Emilio Estevez, and my personal favorite, "Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure," where he was played by Dan Shur.