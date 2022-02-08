Nope First Look: We Get The Tiniest Peek At Jordan Peele's New Movie Ahead Of Super Bowl Trailer

There aren't too many filmmakers working these days who can sell an original movie based on their involvement alone, but Jordan Peele is absolutely one of them. The "Key & Peele" co-creator is currently preparing for the release of "Nope," his third feature as a director after "Get Out" and "Us," and so far, that's basically all we know about it. (That and it's another "social thriller" in the vein of his earlier work.) Thankfully, we won't have to wait long to learn a little more, now that Universal has confirmed that "Nope" will unveil its first proper trailer at Super Bowl LVI on February 13, 2022.

In the meantime, the studio has released a promo that mostly acts to remind everyone just how great (and eerie) Peele's first two movies as a director were. Titled "From Jordan Peele," the video includes clips from the famous scene in "Get Out" where Chris Washington (Daniel Kaluuya) gets sent to The Sunken Place for the first time, as well as other creepy-as-hell moments from that movie and "Us." There's also a split screen shot that highlights the "Peele Crying Face" — or the "Peele Crying Stare" or whatever you want to call that motif from his films — before it jumps to the tiniest of sneak peeks at "Nope."