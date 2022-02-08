She-Hulk Director Kat Coiro Wants To Bring More Comedy To The MCU

While speaking to The Wrap about her upcoming film, "Marry Me" (which marks the return of Jennifer Lopez to the rom-com world), Coiro explained what exactly she intends to bring to the MCU via "She-Hulk":

"I never choose a project based on genre. And I actually don't think very much about genre, I think about character. And I think about the emotional lives of the characters and, you know, can I bring something? Can I bring a mix of humor and heart to this? Because that is what I love to watch. And it's what I love to work with. And so when I stepped into, you know, the Marvel playground — the cool thing about Marvel is that it is an ever-evolving universe and you have straight dramas, and you have very comedic films, and we are in that world where we're definitely playing with a more comedic world, but it also is still part of Marvel land."

This could very well be a winning formula for "She-Hulk," which could delve into an interesting character with a tongue-in-cheek approach while grounding character growth in realistic, emotional vignettes. When this sentiment bleeds into an ever-expanding universe with endless possibilities, the avenues for powerful character arcs widen, especially in the weaving of an intricate storyline.

Coiro spoke more about the collaborative process behind "She-Hulk" in an interview with Collider, stating how she is already "a giant fan" of the "She-Hulk" comics:

"I'm a huge fan of the MCU, and I was actually a giant fan of the She-Hulk comics, so when I heard they were making it, I went full court press and really sold myself as the person to bring this story to life. It was a huge and involved process. Marvel is one of the most collaborative environments in the world. The process was really about getting on the same page and making sure that we were like-minded. It's never about anybody's ego. It's about bringing these stories to life. It was a long process, but those processes to get a job become very easy when you're really passionate about the material, which I was in the case of that one."

Prior to helming "She-Hulk," Coiro had been involved with popular shows such as "Modern Family," "Shameless," and "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia." Apart from Maslany and Ruffalo, "She-Hulk" stars returning MCU villain Tim Roth, Ginger Gonzaga, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Jameela Jamil, Anais Almonte, and Josh Segarra.

"She-Hulk" does not have an official release date as of yet, but is expected to premiere on Disney+ at some point in mid-2022.