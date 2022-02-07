Superhero Bits: Vin Diesel Teases Groot Return, The Justice League Goes Jurassic & More
(Superhero Bits is a collection of stories, updates, and videos about anything and everything inspired by the comics of Marvel, DC, and more. For comic book movies, TV shows, merchandise, events, and whatever catches our eye, this is the place to find anything that falls through the cracks.)
In this edition of Superhero Bits:
The Justice League gets a Jurassic makeover
Uma Thurman looks back on her turn as Poison Ivy in "Batman & Robin"
Dakota Johnson seemingly teases her "Madame Web" movie
Vin Diesel gives a look behind the scenes at his return as Groot
All that and more!
The History of Marvel Comics: Black Panther Trailer
Marvel, in partnership with SiriusXM, is gearing up to release a new podcast that will go over the comic book history of none other than Black Panther in the aptly titled "The History of Marvel Comics: Black Panther." Above, we have a new trailer for the show that has been revealed, with the first episode set to drop on February 14. Check out the little preview for yourself below and be on the lookout for the full episode on Valentine's Day.
Are The Batman: Arkham Games Coming To the Nintendo Switch?
Heads up, Batman fans who also happen to own a Nintendo Switch, it's rumor time! According to a French retailer named WTT (via Comic Book Resources), a "Batman: Arkham" bundle is seemingly coming to the console in August of this year. It will bundle "Batman: Arkham Asylum," "Arkham City," and "Arkham Knight" together on the popular system. This would be a surprise, but not an unwelcome one, as Nintendo has brought quite a few older games to the console in similar fashion over the years. This is well worth keeping an eye on in the coming weeks/months for those looking for an excuse to play the games – or perhaps even play them for the very first time.
Peacemaker: Disturbing The Peace Trailer
Given that the character has become rather popular following the release of last year's "The Suicide Squad," and the show named after him currently airing on HBO Max, it is not surprising to find out that DC is about to give Peacemaker a boost on the comic book side of things as well. To that end, we have a new trailer for "Peacemaker: Disturbing The Peace" from writer Garth Ennis that previews his take on Christopher Smith's who is meeting with a psychiatrist who's dangerously obsessed with his bizarre and violent past. The first issue is the series is available now.
Uma Thurman Reflects On Playing Poison Ivy In Batman & Robin
It has been jusy shy of 25 years since "Batman & Robin" hit theaters in 1997, derailing the franchise for nearly a decade with its over-the-top campy take on the Caped Crusader. Uma Thurman was a big part of the film, taking on the role of Poison Ivy alongside Arnold Schwarzenegger's Mr. Freeze. Now, in a new interview with Entertainment Tonight, the actress reflected fondly on the experience.
"I was just talking about Joel Schumacher, the director who is a friend I love so much... I loved Joel Schumacher... That was a fantastic experience. I had to wear lots of rubber suits... I did not have a rubber mask. I had my own face. But I had some rubber appliances on my face sometimes. That was about as much rubber as I've ever worked with, personally."
No matter what one might think of the film overall, it's nice that Thurman has nothing but nice things to say about the production all these years later, especially given that Schumacher is sadly no longer with us. George Clooney, on the other hand, has not been shy about his feelings on the matter, taking a lot of responsibility for its shortcomings.
Dakota Johnson Seemingly Teases Her Role As Madame Web
Dakota Johnson has teased her role as Madame Web on Instagram after reports say she'll be playing the character pic.twitter.com/GtsEyPf6Go— Spider-Man News and countdown (@SpiderMan3news) February 5, 2022
Last week, we got the somewhat surprising news that Dakota Johnson ("Fifty Shades of Grey") had been tapped to star in the lead role in Sony's upcoming "Madame Web" movie. The character is generally depicted as an old woman who doesn't usually fight villains herself, raising lots of questions about how she'll lead her own movie. In any event, Johnson has seemingly teased her involvement in the project with the above image of a spider web, which was shared recently to her Instagram stories. This project seems like it's heating up, so we may be hearing more on that front sooner than later. Keep your eyes and ears open.
Vin Diesel Shares Behind The Scenes Video Of Groot Recording Session
James Gunn is currently busy directing "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3," which is well into production now. Vin Diesel, for his part, is back on the case and has revealed the above video teasing his return as the voice of Groot. The actor seems happy as ever to be a part of this universe, even though it largely centers on him saying three words over and over again, with the occasional grunt thrown in for good measure. It will be interesting to see where we pick up with Groot this time around, as he was kind of a rebellious teenager in both "Avengers: Infinity War" and "Avengers: Endgame." We'll see what Gunn has cooked up in the summer of 2023.
Doctor Strange In the Multiverse of Madness Figure By SH Figuarts
Lastly, today brings a brand new figure set to hit shelves inspired by the upcoming "Doctor Strange In the Multiverse of Madness." The folks at SH Figuarts have revealed a new depiction of Doctor Strange in toy form that includes impressive detail and captures his likeness quite well, not to mention a cloth cape that can be posed for cool displays. The figure will primarily be available at retailers in Japan but is expected to be made available in the U.S. as well. It retails for around $69 and is scheduled to arrive in April. For those who want full details and more images, they can be found by clicking here.
DC Comics Announced Jurassic League (Yes, You Read That Right)
Hereâ€™s an exclusive first look at Jurassic League, a DC comic where the Justice League heroes are all freakinâ€™ dinosaurs https://t.co/fgALdS161I pic.twitter.com/lk5dLjEMHL— Polygon (@Polygon) February 3, 2022
Polygon recently revealed a preview of an upcoming DC Comics series titled "Jurassic League." The name is not at all misleading, as it will indeed be reimagining the classic heroes (and some villains) in dinosaur form. What a truly remarkable time to be alive. "Jurassic League" #1 is set to hit shelves on May 10. Polygon has some more preview art and additional details on the book, which can be found by clicking here.