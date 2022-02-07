Superhero Bits: Vin Diesel Teases Groot Return, The Justice League Goes Jurassic & More

It has been jusy shy of 25 years since "Batman & Robin" hit theaters in 1997, derailing the franchise for nearly a decade with its over-the-top campy take on the Caped Crusader. Uma Thurman was a big part of the film, taking on the role of Poison Ivy alongside Arnold Schwarzenegger's Mr. Freeze. Now, in a new interview with Entertainment Tonight, the actress reflected fondly on the experience.

"I was just talking about Joel Schumacher, the director who is a friend I love so much... I loved Joel Schumacher... That was a fantastic experience. I had to wear lots of rubber suits... I did not have a rubber mask. I had my own face. But I had some rubber appliances on my face sometimes. That was about as much rubber as I've ever worked with, personally."

No matter what one might think of the film overall, it's nice that Thurman has nothing but nice things to say about the production all these years later, especially given that Schumacher is sadly no longer with us. George Clooney, on the other hand, has not been shy about his feelings on the matter, taking a lot of responsibility for its shortcomings.