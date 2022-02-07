The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 4 Trailer: Midge Gets The Last Laugh With Her Brutal New Act

Midge Maisel is back and angrier than ever! In "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" season 4, the housewife turned comic is making the best of her unfortunately unemployed circumstances after upsetting the once-friendly Shy Baldwin (Leroy McClain) with jokes that came a little too close to the truth. But who needs a steady paycheck or an international tour? Midge (Rachel Brosnahan) has all her regular joints lined up and waiting to welcome her back on stage ... ya know, when they aren't dragging her off for foul language.

The upcoming fourth season of the Amy Sherman-Palladino and Daniel Palladino-created show will be the first we've seen of Midge's special brand of comedy since 2019. The COVID-19 pandemic led to filming delays all around and interrupted the otherwise very consistent release schedule of "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel." Up until this point, Amazon spoiled us with a new season every year since the initial 2017 series premiere.

But at long last, the comedy-sized hole in our hearts will be filled again. The latest trailer for "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" season 4 shows off some fan favorite characters, promises lots of destructive chaos to come, and even includes some classic Midge Maisel costume changes — most of which happen against poor Susie's (Alex Borstein) will.