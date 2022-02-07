National Treasure Disney+ Series Adds International Treasure Catherine Zeta-Jones
Who knows what significant historical artifact or cultural landmark the characters in the new "National Treasure" series will attempt to steal? One thing we do know for sure, however, is which big name has just joined the cast of the new Disney+ show.
Today brings the news that Academy Award-winning actor Catherine Zeta-Jones has added her name to the new series that, sadly, won't continue the adventures of Nicolas Cage's gloriously-named Benjamin Franklin Gates. That said, Zeta-Jones should provide plenty of star power on her own to make this series worth watching.
This casting news comes straight from Disney+, with Zeta-Jones now confirmed to star alongside previously-announced cast members that include Lisette Alexis (who'll play the new lead of the series), Zuri Reed, Jordan Rodrigues, Antonio Cipriano, Jake Austin Walker, and Lyndon Smith. Zeta-Jones will portray Billie, an integral character who is described as:
"...a badass billionaire, black-market antiquities expert, and treasure hunter who lives by her own code. She transformed herself from a penniless orphan to a shrewd, stylish businesswoman and adventurer. Billie's used to getting what she wants — and she wants the Pan-American treasure. But not just for the money. This treasure has deeper stakes for her."
Read on for all the details, including a plot description for this "National Treasure" series.
Catherine Zeta-Jones Joins National Treasure
"National Treasure" and its sequel, "Book of Secrets," released during a completely different period of time in the theatrical landscape, back when a charismatic star like Nicolas Cage could lead an original adventure story to box office success. Though fans have long clamored for a third film with Cage back in the main role, it's slightly more understandable that Disney would opt for a new streaming series with a whole new cast of characters instead. However, maybe we shouldn't rule out any appearances by the original cast just yet, which included Diane Kruger, Jon Voight, Helen Mirren, Justin Bartha, and more. Disney, notably, describes the new series as an "expansion" of the original movies.
The live-action series is an expansion of the "National Treasure" movie franchise centered on a young heroine, Jess (Lisette Alexis), a brilliant and resourceful DREAMer who embarks on the adventure of a lifetime to uncover the truth about her family's mysterious past and save a lost Pan-American treasure.
We previously reported that Mira Nair ("The Namesake," "Vanity Fair," "Queen of Katwe") is set to direct and executive produce the series, while Rick Muirragui will write. Jon Turteltaub, the director of the original "National Treasure" movies, and Jerry Bruckheimer will also return to executive produce. Zeta-Jones, meanwhile, will next be seen in Tim Burton's Netflix series about the Addams Family, titled "Wednesday."