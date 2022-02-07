National Treasure Disney+ Series Adds International Treasure Catherine Zeta-Jones

Who knows what significant historical artifact or cultural landmark the characters in the new "National Treasure" series will attempt to steal? One thing we do know for sure, however, is which big name has just joined the cast of the new Disney+ show.

Today brings the news that Academy Award-winning actor Catherine Zeta-Jones has added her name to the new series that, sadly, won't continue the adventures of Nicolas Cage's gloriously-named Benjamin Franklin Gates. That said, Zeta-Jones should provide plenty of star power on her own to make this series worth watching.

This casting news comes straight from Disney+, with Zeta-Jones now confirmed to star alongside previously-announced cast members that include Lisette Alexis (who'll play the new lead of the series), Zuri Reed, Jordan Rodrigues, Antonio Cipriano, Jake Austin Walker, and Lyndon Smith. Zeta-Jones will portray Billie, an integral character who is described as:

"...a badass billionaire, black-market antiquities expert, and treasure hunter who lives by her own code. She transformed herself from a penniless orphan to a shrewd, stylish businesswoman and adventurer. Billie's used to getting what she wants — and she wants the Pan-American treasure. But not just for the money. This treasure has deeper stakes for her."

Read on for all the details, including a plot description for this "National Treasure" series.