Vikings: Valhalla Trailer: Netflix Brings The Blood In Its Vikings Sequel Series

On the one hand, it looks like Netflix spent all of the money on this eight-episode first season. On the other hand, this is yet another example of the streaming service buying its way into a franchise that already has a built-in fanbase and a legacy of quality going for it, as creator Michael Hirst's original show was a heralded work of the modern TV era. Plus, it smartly won't alienate new viewers. This all seems to be building towards another win for the king of the hill in the streaming wars. Whether or not it delivers critically or captures enough attention to deliver multiple seasons remains to be seen.

The ensemble includes Frida Gustavsson (Freydis Eriksdotter), Leo Suter (Harald Sigurdsson), Bradley Freegard (King Canute), Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson (Olaf Haraldsson), Caroline Henderson (Jarl Haakon), Laura Berlin (Emma of Normandy), David Oakes (Earl of Godwin), Louis Davison (Prince Edmund). Jeb Stuart is on board as showrunner and executive producer. Hirst, Morgan O'Sullivan, Sheila Hockin, Steve Stark, James Flynn, John Weber, Sherry Marsh, Alan Gasmer, and Paul Buccieri also serve as executive producers.

"Vikings: Valhalla" arrives on Netflix on February 25, 2022.