The Original Casting Plan For Mad Max: Fury Road Is, Well, Weird!

Brad Pitt as Mad Max and Angelina Jolie as Furiosa: can you picture it? Apparently, George Miller, the director or co-director of every "Mad Max" movie and creator of the franchise with Byron Kennedy, could. With "Mad Max: Fury Road," Miller delivered one of the best films of the 2010s, and by then he had long since moved on to the idea of Tom Hardy and Charlize Theron as his stars. However, "Fury Road" spent many years before that in development hell, and at one point, Miller was indeed considering Pitt and Jolie for the roles.

The original "Mad Max" trilogy, starring Mel Gibson as Max, played out from 1979 to 1985. Miller was gunning to film his belated four-quel, "Fury Road," in the early 2000s before the terrorist attacks on 9/11 and the subsequent Iraq War stymied his production plans. The upcoming book, "Blood, Sweat & Chrome: The Wild and True Story of Mad Max: Fury Road," by New York Times writer Kyle Buchanan, will give readers and cinephiles an inside look at the film's fraught behind-the-scenes history.

Buchanan took to Twitter recently to tease some of what you can expect from the book, and revealed the fascinating bit of parallel-universe casting that might have seen Pitt playing the muzzled "blood bag," Max, and Jolie playing the one-armed Imperator, Furiosa (who will next be played by Anya Taylor-Joy in an upcoming standalone prequel).

Brangelina in MAD MAX: FURY ROAD? Here's a little tease from my mammoth FURY ROAD book, out 2/22, which details how the film almost came together in 2001 with some *very* different stars considered: https://t.co/kR8BlGyd7D pic.twitter.com/zpKmYHXcAp — Kyle Buchanan (@kylebuchanan) February 1, 2022

As you can see from the tweet above, Miller was already ready to move on from Gibson as Max even before the actor became persona non-grata in Hollywood thanks to some well-publicized controversy in the mid-2000s and early 2010s. As far back as 2001, Miller became interested in Pitt and Jolie for "Fury Road."