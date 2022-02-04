The Morning Watch: Ghostbusters: Afterlife Family Reunion, How Mirror Scenes Are Shot In Movies & More

In this edition, catch up with the returning stars of "Ghostbusters: Afterlife" and the father-son producing and directing duo of Ivan Reitman and Jason Reitman. Plus, find out how scenes in movies that prominently feature mirrors are shot without revealing the camera. And finally, listen as "Succession" co-star Brian Cox takes a look back at some of his most memorable roles, from "Braveheart" to "The Bourne Identity" and more.