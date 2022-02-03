Insidious 5 Will Begin Filming Soon

Wilson will be back to reprise the role of Josh Lambert in the film. Ty Simpkins will return as his son Dalton Lambert, and the film will reportedly take place 10 years after the last film, with Dalton Lambert beginning college, according to Deadline. At BlumFest event, Rose Byrne wasn't announced as a returning cast member, and no one is currently listed on IMDB, at least not the public site.

At the 2020 event, Wilson said:

"I'm honored and thrilled to be at the helm of the next Insidious installment, which will provide an amazing chance to unpack everything the Lamberts went through a decade ago, as well as deal with the consequences of their choices. Directing the movie is both professionally and personally a full-circle moment for me, and I am extremely grateful to be entrusted in continuing to tell this frightening and haunting story. Into the further we go."

The first two films in the series were directed by James Wan, the third by writer Leigh Whannell, and the fourth, "Insidious: The Last Key," was directed by Adam Robitel. The script for "Insidious 5" will be written by Scott Teems, with a story credit for Whannell.