Claire Denis' New Movie Is On The Way, And This Should Get Marvel-Level Attention, Please

Although the 2022 Berlin International Film Festival doesn't officially kick off until the February 10, the first major deal of the fest has already been struck: According to Variety, IFC Films has secured the distribution rights to "Fire," aka "Both Sides of the Blade," the latest film from celebrated director Claire Denis. "Fire" stars Juliette Binoche as a woman who is living with her husband (Vincent Lindon from "Titane"), when he is reunited with an old friend (Grégoire Colin) who also her old boyfriend. The three relationships become more strained from there.

Denis, a director known for her masterful obfuscation and use of non-linear storytelling will likely mete out details very carefully, assuring that audiences won't understand the whole picture until late in the film.

IFC Films has long been dedicated to finding and distributing important international films in the United States, having previously distributed other Binoche films like Olivier Assayas' films "The Clouds of Sils Maria" and "Non-Fiction," Abbas Kiarostami's "Certified Copy," and the Binoche/Denis collaborations "Let the Sunshine In" and "White Material." "Fire," written by Denis and Christine Angot, will be the first Claire Denis film since 2018's "High Life," which was put out by A24. The current plan is to release "Fire" in the summer of 2022.

"Fire" also stars Mati Diop, Bulle Ogier, Issa Perica, and Hana Magimel, and was shot by Eric Gautier.