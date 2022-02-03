Take Back The Night Trailer Tackles Assault Through A Monstrous Metaphor [Exclusive]

Dark Sky Films has provided /Film with the opportunity to exclusively debut the trailer for upcoming hot button horror movie titled "Take Back the Night." The film seeks to provide a female perspective on assault through a fresh genre lens, turning one woman's torturous journey into a supernatural nightmare. With the screenplay written by Gia Elliot and Emma Fitzpatrick, the film is directed by Elliot ("How to Not") and stars Fitzpatrick ("The Collection," "The Social Network") as a woman trying to find justice against the entity that is stalking her.

With its title borrowed from the real non-profit anti-sexual violence organization, "Take Back the Night" looks like a harrowing story that might just have a cathartic outcome for its heroine as she discovers her own power to stop her attacker. The movie is set for a launch on Premium VOD on March 4, 2022.